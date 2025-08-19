СигналыРазделы
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 отзывов
Надежность
18 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
31
Прибыльных трейдов:
18 (58.06%)
Убыточных трейдов:
13 (41.94%)
Лучший трейд:
903.51 CAD
Худший трейд:
-2 215.09 CAD
Общая прибыль:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
77.39%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
95.48%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
0.43
Длинных трейдов:
24 (77.42%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (22.58%)
Профит фактор:
1.24
Мат. ожидание:
31.82 CAD
Средняя прибыль:
279.10 CAD
Средний убыток:
-310.57 CAD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
24.89%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
872.69 CAD
Максимальная:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
По эквити:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +903.51 CAD
Худший трейд: -2 215 CAD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 741.14 CAD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 302.67 CAD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


Нет отзывов
