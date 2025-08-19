SignalsSections
Samuel Mperese

Gicari_Swing_That_Trade

Samuel Mperese
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
18 (58.06%)
Loss Trades:
13 (41.94%)
Best trade:
903.51 CAD
Worst trade:
-2 215.09 CAD
Gross Profit:
5 023.77 CAD (17 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 037.41 CAD (4 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 741.14 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 741.14 CAD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
77.39%
Max deposit load:
95.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
24 (77.42%)
Short Trades:
7 (22.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
31.82 CAD
Average Profit:
279.10 CAD
Average Loss:
-310.57 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 302.67 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 302.67 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
24.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
872.69 CAD
Maximal:
2 302.67 CAD (24.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.46% (2 302.67 CAD)
By Equity:
25.85% (2 390.07 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
USDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -405
EURUSD 858
USDCHF -1.7K
GBPUSD 98
GBPJPY 472
NZDUSD 691
NZDCAD 454
XAUUSD 136
USDJPY 234
AUDCAD -404
AUDUSD 136
AUDJPY 221
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 3K
EURUSD 1.6K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 182
GBPJPY 1.7K
NZDUSD 789
NZDCAD 699
XAUUSD 6.3K
USDJPY 544
AUDCAD -744
AUDUSD 210
AUDJPY 533
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 130" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


GICARI_Swing.That.Trade

Strategy Type: Multi-Tier Structured Swing Trading

Trading Style: Precision pullback entries aligned with higher-timeframe conviction

Timeframes Used: Tier-based analysis across Daily, 4H, 1H (entries vary by structure)

Average Trade Duration: 2–10 days

Instruments: Select major & cross pairs + high-quality metals

⭐ 

Signal Philosophy

GICARI_Swing.That.Trade operates with a tiered swing-trading framework designed for flexibility, clarity, and confidence.

Depending on market structure, entries may come from the Daily, 4-Hour, or 1-Hour timeframe — but only when they align with a higher-timeframe compass and conviction trend.

The system avoids high-volatility noise, impulsive intraday trading, and news-driven spikes.

Every position is planned using disciplined pullback logic, trend strength confirmation, and strict capital protection.

🔐 

Risk Management

  • Conservative lot-sizing to maintain a strong margin buffer
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging down
  • Clean stop-loss and defined take-profit levels
  • Low drawdown through selective entries and strict system rules

📌 

What Followers Can Expect

✔ Multi-timeframe swing entries (Daily, 4H, or 1H depending on the tier)

✔ Stable directional setups supported by higher-timeframe conviction

✔ Calm, structured trade flow

✔ Moderate trade frequency

✔ Consistency > aggression

✔ No overtrading or emotional execution

👥 

Ideal For:

Subscribers who prefer a calm, structured, and disciplined swing approach with the flexibility of multiple entry tiers — without the stress of fast scalping or volatile news trading.

Noise cannot shake conviction. Trust structure over noise.” — Linda Raschke


No reviews
