Eloizio Coelho Alves

The Horse

Eloizio Coelho Alves
3条评论
可靠性
50
3 / 22K USD
每月复制 38 USD per 
增长自 2025 646%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 117
盈利交易:
1 025 (91.76%)
亏损交易:
92 (8.24%)
最好交易:
32.12 USD
最差交易:
-49.47 USD
毛利:
3 007.13 USD (326 635 pips)
毛利亏损:
-400.48 USD (35 738 pips)
最大连续赢利:
137 (412.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
621.09 USD (132)
夏普比率:
0.44
交易活动:
97.72%
最大入金加载:
8.50%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
23.19
长期交易:
529 (47.36%)
短期交易:
588 (52.64%)
利润因子:
7.51
预期回报:
2.33 USD
平均利润:
2.93 USD
平均损失:
-4.35 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-79.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-93.78 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.37%
年度预测:
78.58%
算法交易:
68%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
112.38 USD (13.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.75% (112.38 USD)
净值:
32.09% (486.39 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD.s 324
EURUSD.s 240
AUDUSD.s 182
AUDCAD.s 123
USDCAD.s 59
EURJPY.s 59
USDJPY.s 50
EURCAD.s 25
USDCHF.s 25
EURGBP.s 13
NZDCAD.s 10
NZDUSD.s 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD.s 1.1K
EURUSD.s 658
AUDUSD.s 370
AUDCAD.s 207
USDCAD.s 85
EURJPY.s 52
USDJPY.s 95
EURCAD.s 40
USDCHF.s 88
EURGBP.s -105
NZDCAD.s 43
NZDUSD.s 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD.s 107K
EURUSD.s 65K
AUDUSD.s 37K
AUDCAD.s 37K
USDCAD.s 12K
EURJPY.s 7.6K
USDJPY.s 14K
EURCAD.s 6.9K
USDCHF.s 5.8K
EURGBP.s -8.7K
NZDCAD.s 6.1K
NZDUSD.s 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +32.12 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 132
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +412.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -79.10 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Hybrid strategy: market analysis + optimized EA.

Operates on short-term movements with a focus on consistency.

Growing track record with consistent profits.

Risk management is always present.
平均等级:
Nhut Anh Phan
1544
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.09 10:53 
 

calm down friend, don't trade all in

Mohammadreza Moradloo
156
Mohammadreza Moradloo 2025.08.15 20:06 
 

Disappointing. There’s no logic behind the trades — positions are opened randomly without any analysis and held for far too long, just hoping they turn profitable. This results in heavy losses. No response to direct messages and zero support. After one week of subscribing, I had to unsubscribe with a significant loss. I absolutely do **not** recommend this signal. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

Mirel Sinanovic
158
Mirel Sinanovic 2025.08.15 12:40   

The symbols do not match my broker.

2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 21:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
