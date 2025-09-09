- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 117
盈利交易:
1 025 (91.76%)
亏损交易:
92 (8.24%)
最好交易:
32.12 USD
最差交易:
-49.47 USD
毛利:
3 007.13 USD (326 635 pips)
毛利亏损:
-400.48 USD (35 738 pips)
最大连续赢利:
137 (412.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
621.09 USD (132)
夏普比率:
0.44
交易活动:
97.72%
最大入金加载:
8.50%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
6 天
采收率:
23.19
长期交易:
529 (47.36%)
短期交易:
588 (52.64%)
利润因子:
7.51
预期回报:
2.33 USD
平均利润:
2.93 USD
平均损失:
-4.35 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-79.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-93.78 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.37%
年度预测:
78.58%
算法交易:
68%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
112.38 USD (13.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.75% (112.38 USD)
净值:
32.09% (486.39 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.s
|324
|EURUSD.s
|240
|AUDUSD.s
|182
|AUDCAD.s
|123
|USDCAD.s
|59
|EURJPY.s
|59
|USDJPY.s
|50
|EURCAD.s
|25
|USDCHF.s
|25
|EURGBP.s
|13
|NZDCAD.s
|10
|NZDUSD.s
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD.s
|1.1K
|EURUSD.s
|658
|AUDUSD.s
|370
|AUDCAD.s
|207
|USDCAD.s
|85
|EURJPY.s
|52
|USDJPY.s
|95
|EURCAD.s
|40
|USDCHF.s
|88
|EURGBP.s
|-105
|NZDCAD.s
|43
|NZDUSD.s
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD.s
|107K
|EURUSD.s
|65K
|AUDUSD.s
|37K
|AUDCAD.s
|37K
|USDCAD.s
|12K
|EURJPY.s
|7.6K
|USDJPY.s
|14K
|EURCAD.s
|6.9K
|USDCHF.s
|5.8K
|EURGBP.s
|-8.7K
|NZDCAD.s
|6.1K
|NZDUSD.s
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +32.12 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 132
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +412.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -79.10 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Hybrid strategy: market analysis + optimized EA.
Operates on short-term movements with a focus on consistency.
Growing track record with consistent profits.
Risk management is always present.
calm down friend, don't trade all in
Disappointing. There’s no logic behind the trades — positions are opened randomly without any analysis and held for far too long, just hoping they turn profitable. This results in heavy losses. No response to direct messages and zero support. After one week of subscribing, I had to unsubscribe with a significant loss. I absolutely do **not** recommend this signal. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
The symbols do not match my broker.