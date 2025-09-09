- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
1 117
Profit Trades:
1 025 (91.76%)
Loss Trades:
92 (8.24%)
Best trade:
32.12 USD
Worst trade:
-49.47 USD
Gross Profit:
3 007.13 USD (326 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-400.48 USD (35 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
137 (412.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
621.09 USD (132)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
97.72%
Max deposit load:
8.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
23.19
Long Trades:
529 (47.36%)
Short Trades:
588 (52.64%)
Profit Factor:
7.51
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
2.93 USD
Average Loss:
-4.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-79.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Annual Forecast:
78.58%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
112.38 USD (13.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.75% (112.38 USD)
By Equity:
32.09% (486.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.s
|324
|EURUSD.s
|240
|AUDUSD.s
|182
|AUDCAD.s
|123
|USDCAD.s
|59
|EURJPY.s
|59
|USDJPY.s
|50
|EURCAD.s
|25
|USDCHF.s
|25
|EURGBP.s
|13
|NZDCAD.s
|10
|NZDUSD.s
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD.s
|1.1K
|EURUSD.s
|658
|AUDUSD.s
|370
|AUDCAD.s
|207
|USDCAD.s
|85
|EURJPY.s
|52
|USDJPY.s
|95
|EURCAD.s
|40
|USDCHF.s
|88
|EURGBP.s
|-105
|NZDCAD.s
|43
|NZDUSD.s
|12
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD.s
|107K
|EURUSD.s
|65K
|AUDUSD.s
|37K
|AUDCAD.s
|37K
|USDCAD.s
|12K
|EURJPY.s
|7.6K
|USDJPY.s
|14K
|EURCAD.s
|6.9K
|USDCHF.s
|5.8K
|EURGBP.s
|-8.7K
|NZDCAD.s
|6.1K
|NZDUSD.s
|1.3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.12 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 132
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +412.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hybrid strategy: market analysis + optimized EA.
Operates on short-term movements with a focus on consistency.
Growing track record with consistent profits.
Risk management is always present.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
38 USD per month
646%
3
22K
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
50
68%
1 117
91%
98%
7.50
2.33
USD
USD
32%
1:500
calm down friend, don't trade all in
Disappointing. There’s no logic behind the trades — positions are opened randomly without any analysis and held for far too long, just hoping they turn profitable. This results in heavy losses. No response to direct messages and zero support. After one week of subscribing, I had to unsubscribe with a significant loss. I absolutely do **not** recommend this signal. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
The symbols do not match my broker.