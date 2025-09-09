SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Horse
Eloizio Coelho Alves

The Horse

Eloizio Coelho Alves
3 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
3 / 22K USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2025 646%
PUPrime-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 117
Profit Trades:
1 025 (91.76%)
Loss Trades:
92 (8.24%)
Best trade:
32.12 USD
Worst trade:
-49.47 USD
Gross Profit:
3 007.13 USD (326 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-400.48 USD (35 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
137 (412.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
621.09 USD (132)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
97.72%
Max deposit load:
8.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
23.19
Long Trades:
529 (47.36%)
Short Trades:
588 (52.64%)
Profit Factor:
7.51
Expected Payoff:
2.33 USD
Average Profit:
2.93 USD
Average Loss:
-4.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-79.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Annual Forecast:
78.58%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
112.38 USD (13.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.75% (112.38 USD)
By Equity:
32.09% (486.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.s 324
EURUSD.s 240
AUDUSD.s 182
AUDCAD.s 123
USDCAD.s 59
EURJPY.s 59
USDJPY.s 50
EURCAD.s 25
USDCHF.s 25
EURGBP.s 13
NZDCAD.s 10
NZDUSD.s 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.s 1.1K
EURUSD.s 658
AUDUSD.s 370
AUDCAD.s 207
USDCAD.s 85
EURJPY.s 52
USDJPY.s 95
EURCAD.s 40
USDCHF.s 88
EURGBP.s -105
NZDCAD.s 43
NZDUSD.s 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.s 107K
EURUSD.s 65K
AUDUSD.s 37K
AUDCAD.s 37K
USDCAD.s 12K
EURJPY.s 7.6K
USDJPY.s 14K
EURCAD.s 6.9K
USDCHF.s 5.8K
EURGBP.s -8.7K
NZDCAD.s 6.1K
NZDUSD.s 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.12 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 132
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +412.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hybrid strategy: market analysis + optimized EA.

Operates on short-term movements with a focus on consistency.

Growing track record with consistent profits.

Risk management is always present.
Average rating:
Nhut Anh Phan
1544
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.09 10:53 
 

calm down friend, don't trade all in

Mohammadreza Moradloo
156
Mohammadreza Moradloo 2025.08.15 20:06 
 

Disappointing. There’s no logic behind the trades — positions are opened randomly without any analysis and held for far too long, just hoping they turn profitable. This results in heavy losses. No response to direct messages and zero support. After one week of subscribing, I had to unsubscribe with a significant loss. I absolutely do **not** recommend this signal. 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

Mirel Sinanovic
158
Mirel Sinanovic 2025.08.15 12:40   

The symbols do not match my broker.

2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 21:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Horse
38 USD per month
646%
3
22K
USD
3.3K
USD
50
68%
1 117
91%
98%
7.50
2.33
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.