货币 / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VERB汇率已更改2.76%。当日，交易品种以低点13.24和高点14.92进行交易。
关注Verb Technology Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VERB新闻
- Verb Technology: Better To Buy Toncoin Than VERB Stock (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Verb Technology reports $780 million in treasury assets
- Telegram-Affiliated Toncoin Gets Coinbase Ventures' Backing
- VERB closes $558 million private placement for Toncoin treasury strategy
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- VERB raises $558 million to become first public TON treasury company
- Verb Technology stock soars after $558 million placement for TON strategy
- VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli
- Ascendiant raises Verb Technology stock target to $62, maintains buy
日范围
13.24 14.92
年范围
3.82 22.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.11
- 开盘价
- 13.98
- 卖价
- 14.50
- 买价
- 14.80
- 最低价
- 13.24
- 最高价
- 14.92
- 交易量
- 613
- 日变化
- 2.76%
- 月变化
- 44.57%
- 6个月变化
- 195.32%
- 年变化
- -9.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值