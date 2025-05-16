クォートセクション
通貨 / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc

14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VERBの今日の為替レートは、2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.24の安値と14.92の高値で取引されました。

Verb Technology Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

VERB News

1日のレンジ
13.24 14.92
1年のレンジ
3.82 22.91
以前の終値
14.11
始値
13.98
買値
14.50
買値
14.80
安値
13.24
高値
14.92
出来高
613
1日の変化
2.76%
1ヶ月の変化
44.57%
6ヶ月の変化
195.32%
1年の変化
-9.38%
