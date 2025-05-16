通貨 / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VERBの今日の為替レートは、2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.24の安値と14.92の高値で取引されました。
Verb Technology Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VERB News
- EVN profit falls 9.4% as weak wind and hydropower offset revenue gains
- Verb Technology: Better To Buy Toncoin Than VERB Stock (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Verb Technology reports $780 million in treasury assets
- Telegram-Affiliated Toncoin Gets Coinbase Ventures' Backing
- VERB closes $558 million private placement for Toncoin treasury strategy
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Verb Technology Stock Is Soaring Monday: Here's Why - Verb Technology Co (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Dow Jumps 1%; Tyson Foods Earnings Beat Views - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- VERB raises $558 million to become first public TON treasury company
- Verb Technology stock soars after $558 million placement for TON strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- BASF Q2 2025 slides: outlook cut despite Agricultural Solutions strength
- Morgan Stanley flags impact of Europe’s record heatwave on different sectors
- Morgan Stanley lifts BASF rating to Overweight on ’number of catalysts ahead’
- VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli
- Microchip Technology To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Ascendiant raises Verb Technology stock target to $62, maintains buy
- Deutsche Bank cuts BASF SE price target to EUR55 from EUR56
- BASF SE downgraded to “hold” by Jefferies amid weak earnings momentum
- Verbund downgraded to “underperform” amid tax, hydro, and EPS risks
- Bernstein cuts Verbund stock rating, lowers price target to EUR55.30
1日のレンジ
13.24 14.92
1年のレンジ
3.82 22.91
- 以前の終値
- 14.11
- 始値
- 13.98
- 買値
- 14.50
- 買値
- 14.80
- 安値
- 13.24
- 高値
- 14.92
- 出来高
- 613
- 1日の変化
- 2.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 44.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 195.32%
- 1年の変化
- -9.38%
