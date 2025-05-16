FiyatlarBölümler
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc

14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VERB fiyatı bugün 2.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.92 aralığında işlem gördü.

Verb Technology Company Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
13.24 14.92
Yıllık aralık
3.82 22.91
Önceki kapanış
14.11
Açılış
13.98
Satış
14.50
Alış
14.80
Düşük
13.24
Yüksek
14.92
Hacim
613
Günlük değişim
2.76%
Aylık değişim
44.57%
6 aylık değişim
195.32%
Yıllık değişim
-9.38%
21 Eylül, Pazar