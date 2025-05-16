Dövizler / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VERB fiyatı bugün 2.76% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.92 aralığında işlem gördü.
Verb Technology Company Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
13.24 14.92
Yıllık aralık
3.82 22.91
- Önceki kapanış
- 14.11
- Açılış
- 13.98
- Satış
- 14.50
- Alış
- 14.80
- Düşük
- 13.24
- Yüksek
- 14.92
- Hacim
- 613
- Günlük değişim
- 2.76%
- Aylık değişim
- 44.57%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 195.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- -9.38%
21 Eylül, Pazar