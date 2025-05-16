CotationsSections
Devises / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc

14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VERB a changé de 2.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.24 et à un maximum de 14.92.

Suivez la dynamique Verb Technology Company Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
13.24 14.92
Range Annuel
3.82 22.91
Clôture Précédente
14.11
Ouverture
13.98
Bid
14.50
Ask
14.80
Plus Bas
13.24
Plus Haut
14.92
Volume
613
Changement quotidien
2.76%
Changement Mensuel
44.57%
Changement à 6 Mois
195.32%
Changement Annuel
-9.38%
20 septembre, samedi