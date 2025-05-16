Moedas / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VERB para hoje mudou para 2.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.24 e o mais alto foi 14.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Verb Technology Company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VERB Notícias
- EVN profit falls 9.4% as weak wind and hydropower offset revenue gains
- Verb Technology: Better To Buy Toncoin Than VERB Stock (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Verb Technology reports $780 million in treasury assets
- Telegram-Affiliated Toncoin Gets Coinbase Ventures' Backing
- VERB closes $558 million private placement for Toncoin treasury strategy
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Verb Technology Stock Is Soaring Monday: Here's Why - Verb Technology Co (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Dow Jumps 1%; Tyson Foods Earnings Beat Views - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- VERB raises $558 million to become first public TON treasury company
- Verb Technology stock soars after $558 million placement for TON strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- BASF Q2 2025 slides: outlook cut despite Agricultural Solutions strength
- Morgan Stanley flags impact of Europe’s record heatwave on different sectors
- Morgan Stanley lifts BASF rating to Overweight on ’number of catalysts ahead’
- VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli
- Microchip Technology To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Ascendiant raises Verb Technology stock target to $62, maintains buy
- Deutsche Bank cuts BASF SE price target to EUR55 from EUR56
- BASF SE downgraded to “hold” by Jefferies amid weak earnings momentum
- Verbund downgraded to “underperform” amid tax, hydro, and EPS risks
- Bernstein cuts Verbund stock rating, lowers price target to EUR55.30
Faixa diária
13.24 14.92
Faixa anual
3.82 22.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.11
- Open
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Low
- 13.24
- High
- 14.92
- Volume
- 613
- Mudança diária
- 2.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 44.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 195.32%
- Mudança anual
- -9.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh