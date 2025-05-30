Währungen / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VERB hat sich für heute um 2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Verb Technology Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VERB News
- Verb Technology: Better To Buy Toncoin Than VERB Stock (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Verb Technology reports $780 million in treasury assets
- VERB closes $558 million private placement for Toncoin treasury strategy
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Verb Technology Stock Is Soaring Monday: Here's Why - Verb Technology Co (NASDAQ:VERB)
- VERB raises $558 million to become first public TON treasury company
- Verb Technology stock soars after $558 million placement for TON strategy
- VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli
- Ascendiant raises Verb Technology stock target to $62, maintains buy
Tagesspanne
13.24 14.92
Jahresspanne
3.82 22.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.11
- Eröffnung
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Tief
- 13.24
- Hoch
- 14.92
- Volumen
- 613
- Tagesänderung
- 2.76%
- Monatsänderung
- 44.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 195.32%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.38%
