KurseKategorien
Währungen / VERB
Zurück zum Aktien

VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc

14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VERB hat sich für heute um 2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.92 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Verb Technology Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VERB News

Tagesspanne
13.24 14.92
Jahresspanne
3.82 22.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.11
Eröffnung
13.98
Bid
14.50
Ask
14.80
Tief
13.24
Hoch
14.92
Volumen
613
Tagesänderung
2.76%
Monatsänderung
44.57%
6-Monatsänderung
195.32%
Jahresänderung
-9.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K