Currencies / VERB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VERB exchange rate has changed by 2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.24 and at a high of 14.92.
Follow Verb Technology Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VERB News
- EVN profit falls 9.4% as weak wind and hydropower offset revenue gains
- Verb Technology: Better To Buy Toncoin Than VERB Stock (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Verb Technology reports $780 million in treasury assets
- Telegram-Affiliated Toncoin Gets Coinbase Ventures' Backing
- VERB closes $558 million private placement for Toncoin treasury strategy
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- BlackLine (BL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Verb Technology Stock Is Soaring Monday: Here's Why - Verb Technology Co (NASDAQ:VERB)
- Dow Jumps 1%; Tyson Foods Earnings Beat Views - BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- VERB raises $558 million to become first public TON treasury company
- Verb Technology stock soars after $558 million placement for TON strategy
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- BASF Q2 2025 slides: outlook cut despite Agricultural Solutions strength
- Morgan Stanley flags impact of Europe’s record heatwave on different sectors
- Morgan Stanley lifts BASF rating to Overweight on ’number of catalysts ahead’
- VERB’s MARKET.live Tapped to Produce Walmart Livestream for Popular Wellness Brand BelliWelli
- Microchip Technology To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)
- Ascendiant raises Verb Technology stock target to $62, maintains buy
- Deutsche Bank cuts BASF SE price target to EUR55 from EUR56
- BASF SE downgraded to “hold” by Jefferies amid weak earnings momentum
- Verbund downgraded to “underperform” amid tax, hydro, and EPS risks
- Bernstein cuts Verbund stock rating, lowers price target to EUR55.30
Daily Range
13.24 14.92
Year Range
3.82 22.91
- Previous Close
- 14.11
- Open
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Low
- 13.24
- High
- 14.92
- Volume
- 613
- Daily Change
- 2.76%
- Month Change
- 44.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 195.32%
- Year Change
- -9.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev