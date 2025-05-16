QuotazioniSezioni
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc

14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VERB ha avuto una variazione del 2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.24 e ad un massimo di 14.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Verb Technology Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.24 14.92
Intervallo Annuale
3.82 22.91
Chiusura Precedente
14.11
Apertura
13.98
Bid
14.50
Ask
14.80
Minimo
13.24
Massimo
14.92
Volume
613
Variazione giornaliera
2.76%
Variazione Mensile
44.57%
Variazione Semestrale
195.32%
Variazione Annuale
-9.38%
21 settembre, domenica