VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VERB ha avuto una variazione del 2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.24 e ad un massimo di 14.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Verb Technology Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VERB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.24 14.92
Intervallo Annuale
3.82 22.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.11
- Apertura
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Minimo
- 13.24
- Massimo
- 14.92
- Volume
- 613
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 44.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 195.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.38%
21 settembre, domenica