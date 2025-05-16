Divisas / VERB
VERB: Verb Technology Company Inc
14.50 USD 0.39 (2.76%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VERB de hoy ha cambiado un 2.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.92.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Verb Technology Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
13.24 14.92
Rango anual
3.82 22.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.11
- Open
- 13.98
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Low
- 13.24
- High
- 14.92
- Volumen
- 613
- Cambio diario
- 2.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 44.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 195.32%
- Cambio anual
- -9.38%
