货币 / SIVR
SIVR: abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
39.87 USD 0.64 (1.58%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SIVR汇率已更改-1.58%。当日，交易品种以低点39.74和高点40.09进行交易。
关注abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIVR新闻
- Silver And The Leveraged AGQ ETF Product (NYSEARCA:AGQ)
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Silver Steadies As Fed Bets And Industrial Demand Fuel Strongest Rally In 14 Years
- Even With The Recent Price Surge, Silver Still Appears Cheap
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Silver Shines Brighter Than Gold: ETFs in Focus
- Silver Is A Sleeping Giant (Commodity:XAGUSD:CUR)
- Silver Nears Its All-Time Highs: Where To Look Next? XAG Higher Timeframe Outlook
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Why Silver May Hit $50+ In September (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Delivery Not Yet Reflecting Risk That Trump Stacks The Fed (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Silver Market Special Update: Major Breakout And Meltup Alert
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Big Move Coming For The U.S. Dollar And Gold
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- America’s Twin Deficit Trap
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
日范围
39.74 40.09
年范围
27.45 40.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.51
- 开盘价
- 39.90
- 卖价
- 39.87
- 买价
- 40.17
- 最低价
- 39.74
- 最高价
- 40.09
- 交易量
- 594
- 日变化
- -1.58%
- 月变化
- 3.75%
- 6个月变化
- 23.13%
- 年变化
- 32.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值