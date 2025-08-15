QuotesSections
Currencies / SIVR
Back to US Stock Market

SIVR: abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

40.45 USD 0.22 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIVR exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.26 and at a high of 40.97.

Follow abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIVR News

Daily Range
40.26 40.97
Year Range
27.45 40.97
Previous Close
40.67
Open
40.92
Bid
40.45
Ask
40.75
Low
40.26
High
40.97
Volume
1.517 K
Daily Change
-0.54%
Month Change
5.26%
6 Months Change
24.92%
Year Change
34.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%