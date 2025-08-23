Valute / SIVR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SIVR: abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
40.96 USD 1.11 (2.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SIVR ha avuto una variazione del 2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.07 e ad un massimo di 41.04.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIVR News
- $100 Silver Could Be Next
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- Silver And The Leveraged AGQ ETF Product (NYSEARCA:AGQ)
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Silver Steadies As Fed Bets And Industrial Demand Fuel Strongest Rally In 14 Years
- Even With The Recent Price Surge, Silver Still Appears Cheap
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Silver Shines Brighter Than Gold: ETFs in Focus
- Silver Is A Sleeping Giant (Commodity:XAGUSD:CUR)
- Silver Nears Its All-Time Highs: Where To Look Next? XAG Higher Timeframe Outlook
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Why Silver May Hit $50+ In September (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Delivery Not Yet Reflecting Risk That Trump Stacks The Fed (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Silver Market Special Update: Major Breakout And Meltup Alert
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Big Move Coming For The U.S. Dollar And Gold
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- America’s Twin Deficit Trap
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.07 41.04
Intervallo Annuale
27.45 41.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.85
- Apertura
- 40.32
- Bid
- 40.96
- Ask
- 41.26
- Minimo
- 40.07
- Massimo
- 41.04
- Volume
- 1.549 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.81%
20 settembre, sabato