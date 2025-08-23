QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SIVR
Tornare a Azioni

SIVR: abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

40.96 USD 1.11 (2.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIVR ha avuto una variazione del 2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.07 e ad un massimo di 41.04.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SIVR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.07 41.04
Intervallo Annuale
27.45 41.04
Chiusura Precedente
39.85
Apertura
40.32
Bid
40.96
Ask
41.26
Minimo
40.07
Massimo
41.04
Volume
1.549 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.79%
Variazione Mensile
6.58%
Variazione Semestrale
26.50%
Variazione Annuale
35.81%
20 settembre, sabato