货币 / DSX
DSX: Diana Shipping Inc
1.91 USD 0.02 (1.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DSX汇率已更改1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点1.89和高点1.93进行交易。
关注Diana Shipping Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.89 1.93
年范围
1.27 2.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.89
- 开盘价
- 1.89
- 卖价
- 1.91
- 买价
- 2.21
- 最低价
- 1.89
- 最高价
- 1.93
- 交易量
- 171
- 日变化
- 1.06%
- 月变化
- 15.06%
- 6个月变化
- 22.44%
- 年变化
- -25.68%
