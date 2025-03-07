Currencies / DSX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DSX: Diana Shipping Inc
1.89 USD 0.06 (3.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DSX exchange rate has changed by -3.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.87 and at a high of 1.98.
Follow Diana Shipping Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSX News
- Genco Shipping: Drybulk Strength With Attractive Valuation And Rising Dividends (NYSE:GNK)
- Diana Shipping secures $14,250 daily charter for Ultramax vessel
- Diana Shipping Q2 2025 slides: Return to profitability despite revenue challenges
- Diana Shipping earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for Kamsarmax vessel
- Diana Shipping secures time charter for Ultramax vessel
- Diana Shipping to sell Panamax vessel Selina for $11.8 million
- Diana Shipping secures time charter for bulk vessel
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Diana Shipping Q1 2025 presentation: Net income rises despite revenue dip
- Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Diana Shipping earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the First Quarter 2025
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contracts for m/v Philadelphia With Refined Success and m/v Phaidra With SwissMarine
- Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Date for the 2025 First Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
Daily Range
1.87 1.98
Year Range
1.27 2.58
- Previous Close
- 1.95
- Open
- 1.98
- Bid
- 1.89
- Ask
- 2.19
- Low
- 1.87
- High
- 1.98
- Volume
- 413
- Daily Change
- -3.08%
- Month Change
- 13.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.15%
- Year Change
- -26.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%