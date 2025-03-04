货币 / DKKSEK
DKKSEK: Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona
1.47087 SEK 0.00070 (0.05%)
版块: 货币 基础: Danish Krone 盈利货币: Swedish Krona
今日DKKSEK汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点1.46869和高点1.47206进行交易。
关注Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DKKSEK新闻
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
日范围
1.46869 1.47206
年范围
1.42915 1.56976
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.4701 7
- 开盘价
- 1.4703 9
- 卖价
- 1.4708 7
- 买价
- 1.4711 7
- 最低价
- 1.4686 9
- 最高价
- 1.4720 6
- 交易量
- 16.910 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- -0.51%
- 6个月变化
- 1.12%
- 年变化
- -3.05%
17 九月, 星期三