DKKSEK: Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona

1.47087 SEK 0.00070 (0.05%)
版块: 货币 基础: Danish Krone 盈利货币: Swedish Krona

今日DKKSEK汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点1.46869和高点1.47206进行交易。

关注Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
1.46869 1.47206
年范围
1.42915 1.56976
前一天收盘价
1.4701 7
开盘价
1.4703 9
卖价
1.4708 7
买价
1.4711 7
最低价
1.4686 9
最高价
1.4720 6
交易量
16.910 K
日变化
0.05%
月变化
-0.51%
6个月变化
1.12%
年变化
-3.05%
17 九月, 星期三