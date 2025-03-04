QuotesSections
DKKSEK: Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona

1.46706 SEK 0.00044 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: Danish Krone Profit currency: Swedish Krona

DKKSEK exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.46582 and at a high of 1.46734.

Daily Range
1.46582 1.46734
Year Range
1.42915 1.56976
Previous Close
1.4666 2
Open
1.4661 0
Bid
1.4670 6
Ask
1.4673 6
Low
1.4658 2
High
1.4673 4
Volume
1.289 K
Daily Change
0.03%
Month Change
-0.77%
6 Months Change
0.86%
Year Change
-3.31%
17 September, Wednesday