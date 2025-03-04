Currencies / DKKSEK
DKKSEK: Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona
1.46706 SEK 0.00044 (0.03%)
Sector: Currency Base: Danish Krone Profit currency: Swedish Krona
DKKSEK exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.46582 and at a high of 1.46734.
Follow Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DKKSEK News
Daily Range
1.46582 1.46734
Year Range
1.42915 1.56976
- Previous Close
- 1.4666 2
- Open
- 1.4661 0
- Bid
- 1.4670 6
- Ask
- 1.4673 6
- Low
- 1.4658 2
- High
- 1.4673 4
- Volume
- 1.289 K
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.86%
- Year Change
- -3.31%
17 September, Wednesday