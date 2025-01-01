文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计超几何分布MathQuantileHypergeometric 

MathQuantileHypergeometric

对于指定probability，函数通过m，k和n参数计算超几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathQuantileHypergeometric(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathQuantileHypergeometric(
   const double  probability,    // 随机变量出现的概率值
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

对于指定概率值的probability[]数组，函数通过m，k和n参数计算超几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的qhyper()模拟。

double  MathQuantileHypergeometric(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果false，则执行1.0-概率的计算
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

bool  MathQuantileHypergeometric(
   const double& probability[],  // 随机变量概率值数组
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   double&       result[]        // 四分位数值数组
   );

参数

概率

[in]  随机变量值概率。

probability[]

[in]  随机变量概率值数组。

m

[in]  对象总数（整数）。

k

[in]  包含所需特性的对象数（整数）。

n

[in]  对象绘制数（整数）。

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果tail=false，则计算执行1.0-概率。

log_mode

[in]  计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算。

error_code

[out]  获得错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  四分位数值数组。