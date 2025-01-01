- MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
MathQuantileHypergeometric
对于指定probability，函数通过m，k和n参数计算超几何定律下逆分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathQuantileHypergeometric(
参数
概率
[in] 随机变量值概率。
probability[]
[in] 随机变量概率值数组。
m
[in] 对象总数（整数）。
k
[in] 包含所需特性的对象数（整数）。
n
[in] 对象绘制数（整数）。
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果tail=false，则计算执行1.0-概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算标识，如果log_mode=true，则执行Exp(probability)计算。
error_code
[out] 获得错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 四分位数值数组。