MQL5参考标准程序库数学统计超几何分布MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric 

MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric

通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量x的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值（整数）
   const double  m,             // 对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,             // 包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,             // 对象绘制数（整数）
   const bool    tail,          // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,      // 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量x的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric
   const double  x,             // 随机变量值（整数）
   const double  m,             // 对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,             // 包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,             // 对象绘制数（整数）
   int&          error_code     // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的dhyper()模拟。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,       //计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   double&       result[]        // 分布函数值数组
   );

通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
   const double& x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double  m,              //对象总数（整数）
   const double  k,              //包含所需特性的对象数（整数）
   const double  n,              //对象绘制数（整数）
   double&       result[]        // 分布函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

m

[in]  对象总数（整数）。

k

[in]  包含所需特性的对象数（整数）。

n

[in]  对象绘制数（整数）。

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  分布函数值数组。