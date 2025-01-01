- MathProbabilityDensityHypergeometric
- MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric
- MathQuantileHypergeometric
- MathRandomHypergeometric
- MathMomentsHypergeometric
MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric
通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量x的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量x的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回NaN。
|
double MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的dhyper()模拟。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
通过m，k和n参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的超几何定律下概率分布函数值。出错情况下它返回false。
|
bool MathCumulativeDistributionHypergeometric(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
m
[in] 对象总数（整数）。
k
[in] 包含所需特性的对象数（整数）。
n
[in] 对象绘制数（整数）。
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 分布函数值数组。