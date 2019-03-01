SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH

GerFX QuantFlow Scalper

Exler Consulting GmbH
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
390 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2018 58%
ICMarkets-Live03
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 992
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 959 (65.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 033 (34.53%)
En iyi işlem:
2.94 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-8.08 EUR
Brüt kâr:
623.19 EUR (59 490 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-498.38 EUR (36 431 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (2.53 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.17 EUR (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
4.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.78%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.50
Alış işlemleri:
1 486 (49.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 506 (50.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.25
Beklenen getiri:
0.04 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.32 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-7.08 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-15.36 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.85%
Yıllık tahmin:
-11.86%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
49.89 EUR (13.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.61% (49.72 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
4.06% (6.89 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 945
GBPUSD 702
EURCHF 698
USDCHF 410
USDCAD 115
EURAUD 88
EURCAD 34
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 71
GBPUSD 69
EURCHF -29
USDCHF 7
USDCAD 5
EURAUD 13
EURCAD 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 9.3K
GBPUSD 7.8K
EURCHF 583
USDCHF 1.8K
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 2.5K
EURCAD 728
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.94 EUR
En kötü işlem: -8 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.53 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.08 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic2
0.00 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
FFTraderSRO-Demo
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 19
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
T4TCapitalFunds-Demo 2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
CalibrateManagement-Live
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 40
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
StreamForex-Real
0.00 × 1
Trade12-Primary
0.10 × 21
FPMarkets-Live2
0.14 × 7
FXGiantsUK-Real4
0.15 × 89
ACYCapital-Live02
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live
0.23 × 35
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.25 × 4
MEXExchange-Live
0.29 × 14
RoboForexDE-Pro
0.30 × 50
756 daha fazla...
This signal uses an automated mean reversion strategy around the close of the New York session, GerFX QuantFlow Scalper.  

Copying the signal might cause high slippage because of different spreads during swap time, so I don't recommend to copy it. It would be better rent or buy the EA yourself.

The signal is running at about 30% maximum drawdown risk. It also uses the Breaking News Filter.


About the drawdown calculation:


The portfolio backtests I show are usually done with a fixed lot size of 0.1. This means that you have to look at the fixed drawdown, not the percentage one. For QuantFlow Scalper with all pairs, the drawdown was about $560 for 0.1 lots, which you can use to scale to the desired risk level. For example, using 0.02 lots like this signal on all pairs would have had about $112 maximum drawdown together in the backtest. 

Things to consider:

The maximum backtest drawdown happened in 2008 and never occurred again in later years. In 2008 the spreads were much larger than they are now and the tick data quality is also much worse for early years. So some developers argue against even using data before 2010/2011. However, since optimization usually leads to underestimation of the expected drawdown, I still prefer to use the 2008 drawdown as the best estimate. 2008 was also the year of a global financial crisis, which might be a risk factor to consider for the future.

Please also keep in mind that there is never any guarantee that the future drawdown will be less than the historical one.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
skhanolkar
54
skhanolkar 2019.03.01 20:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

