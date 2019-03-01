SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH

GerFX QuantFlow Scalper

Exler Consulting GmbH
1 avis
Fiabilité
390 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2018 58%
ICMarkets-Live03
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 992
Bénéfice trades:
1 959 (65.47%)
Perte trades:
1 033 (34.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.94 EUR
Pire transaction:
-8.08 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
623.19 EUR (59 490 pips)
Perte brute:
-498.38 EUR (36 431 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (2.53 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.17 EUR (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
4.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.78%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
2.50
Longs trades:
1 486 (49.67%)
Courts trades:
1 506 (50.33%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.04 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.32 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.48 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-7.08 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-15.36 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.98%
Prévision annuelle:
-11.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
49.89 EUR (13.33%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.61% (49.72 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
4.06% (6.89 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 945
GBPUSD 702
EURCHF 698
USDCHF 410
USDCAD 115
EURAUD 88
EURCAD 34
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 71
GBPUSD 69
EURCHF -29
USDCHF 7
USDCAD 5
EURAUD 13
EURCAD 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 9.3K
GBPUSD 7.8K
EURCHF 583
USDCHF 1.8K
USDCAD 1.6K
EURAUD 2.5K
EURCAD 728
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.94 EUR
Pire transaction: -8 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.53 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.08 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic2
0.00 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
FFTraderSRO-Demo
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 19
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
T4TCapitalFunds-Demo 2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
CalibrateManagement-Live
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 40
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
StreamForex-Real
0.00 × 1
Trade12-Primary
0.10 × 21
FPMarkets-Live2
0.14 × 7
FXGiantsUK-Real4
0.15 × 89
ACYCapital-Live02
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live
0.23 × 35
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.25 × 4
MEXExchange-Live
0.29 × 14
RoboForexDE-Pro
0.30 × 50
756 plus...
This signal uses an automated mean reversion strategy around the close of the New York session, GerFX QuantFlow Scalper.  

Copying the signal might cause high slippage because of different spreads during swap time, so I don't recommend to copy it. It would be better rent or buy the EA yourself.

The signal is running at about 30% maximum drawdown risk. It also uses the Breaking News Filter.


About the drawdown calculation:


The portfolio backtests I show are usually done with a fixed lot size of 0.1. This means that you have to look at the fixed drawdown, not the percentage one. For QuantFlow Scalper with all pairs, the drawdown was about $560 for 0.1 lots, which you can use to scale to the desired risk level. For example, using 0.02 lots like this signal on all pairs would have had about $112 maximum drawdown together in the backtest. 

Things to consider:

The maximum backtest drawdown happened in 2008 and never occurred again in later years. In 2008 the spreads were much larger than they are now and the tick data quality is also much worse for early years. So some developers argue against even using data before 2010/2011. However, since optimization usually leads to underestimation of the expected drawdown, I still prefer to use the 2008 drawdown as the best estimate. 2008 was also the year of a global financial crisis, which might be a risk factor to consider for the future.

Please also keep in mind that there is never any guarantee that the future drawdown will be less than the historical one.


Note moyenne:
skhanolkar
54
skhanolkar 2019.03.01 20:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.