SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Salary MT5
Xing Chen Lin

Salary MT5

Xing Chen Lin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 32 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 10%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
14 (93.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (6.67%)
En iyi işlem:
24.02 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.82 USD
Brüt kâr:
82.74 USD (8 266 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.27 USD (381 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (60.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
60.72 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.73
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.70%
En son işlem:
15 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
19.92
Alış işlemleri:
12 (80.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (20.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
19.38
Beklenen getiri:
5.23 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.91 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-3.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3.82 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
9.81%
Algo alım-satım:
40%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
3.94 USD (0.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.47% (3.85 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.80% (47.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.n 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.n 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +24.02 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +60.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback!

It is advised to use the same broker. https://i.ecmarkets.fun/api/client/pm/2/LV2DQ

İnceleme yok
2026.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Salary MT5
Ayda 32 USD
10%
0
0
USD
878
USD
1
40%
15
93%
6%
19.37
5.23
USD
6%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.