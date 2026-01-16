SignaleKategorien
Xing Chen Lin

Salary MT5

Xing Chen Lin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 32 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 10%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
14 (93.33%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (6.67%)
Bester Trade:
24.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.82 USD
Bruttoprofit:
82.74 USD (8 266 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-4.27 USD (381 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (60.72 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
60.72 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading-Aktivität:
5.83%
Max deposit load:
4.70%
Letzter Trade:
17 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
19.92
Long-Positionen:
12 (80.00%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (20.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
19.38
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-3.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.82 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.81%
Algo-Trading:
40%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.03 USD
Maximaler:
3.94 USD (0.48%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.47% (3.85 USD)
Kapital:
5.80% (47.69 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +24.02 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +60.72 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.82 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback!

It is advised to use the same broker. https://i.ecmarkets.fun/api/client/pm/2/LV2DQ

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
