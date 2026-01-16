SeñalesSecciones
Xing Chen Lin

Salary MT5

Xing Chen Lin
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 32 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 10%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
15
Transacciones Rentables:
14 (93.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (6.67%)
Mejor transacción:
24.02 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.82 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
82.74 USD (8 266 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4.27 USD (381 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (60.72 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
60.72 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.73
Actividad comercial:
5.83%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.70%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
14 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
19.92
Transacciones Largas:
12 (80.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 (20.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
19.38
Beneficio Esperado:
5.23 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.91 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-3.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3.82 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
9.81%
Trading algorítmico:
40%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.03 USD
Máxima:
3.94 USD (0.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.47% (3.85 USD)
De fondos:
5.80% (47.69 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.n 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.n 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +24.02 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +60.72 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback!

It is advised to use the same broker. https://i.ecmarkets.fun/api/client/pm/2/LV2DQ

2026.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
