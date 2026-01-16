SegnaliSezioni
Xing Chen Lin

Salary MT5

Xing Chen Lin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 32 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 10%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
14 (93.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (6.67%)
Best Trade:
24.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
82.74 USD (8 266 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.27 USD (381 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (60.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.72 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.73
Attività di trading:
5.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.70%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
19.92
Long Trade:
12 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
19.38
Profitto previsto:
5.23 USD
Profitto medio:
5.91 USD
Perdita media:
-4.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-3.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3.82 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
9.81%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
3.94 USD (0.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.47% (3.85 USD)
Per equità:
5.80% (47.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.n 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.n 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.02 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +60.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback!

It is advised to use the same broker. https://i.ecmarkets.fun/api/client/pm/2/LV2DQ

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
