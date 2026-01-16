シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Salary MT5
Xing Chen Lin

Salary MT5

Xing Chen Lin
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  32  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 10%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
15
利益トレード:
14 (93.33%)
損失トレード:
1 (6.67%)
ベストトレード:
24.02 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3.82 USD
総利益:
82.74 USD (8 266 pips)
総損失:
-4.27 USD (381 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (60.72 USD)
最大連続利益:
60.72 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.73
取引アクティビティ:
5.83%
最大入金額:
4.70%
最近のトレード:
17 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
14 分
リカバリーファクター:
19.92
長いトレード:
12 (80.00%)
短いトレード:
3 (20.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
19.38
期待されたペイオフ:
5.23 USD
平均利益:
5.91 USD
平均損失:
-4.27 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-3.82 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3.82 USD (1)
月間成長:
9.81%
アルゴリズム取引:
40%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.03 USD
最大の:
3.94 USD (0.48%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.47% (3.85 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.80% (47.69 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.n 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.n 7.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +24.02 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +60.72 USD
最大連続損失: -3.82 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ECMarkets-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback!

It is advised to use the same broker. https://i.ecmarkets.fun/api/client/pm/2/LV2DQ

レビューなし
2026.01.16 17:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
