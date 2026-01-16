Welcome to the exclusive channel https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/playground

Hello! Your account requires at least $900 to copy 0.01 lots. An ECN low-spread account is recommended.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 services use a formula to calculate your lot size proportionally, and typically, your balance needs to be 10–15% higher for precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15–25.

Risk Warning: Forex trading involves high risk and may result in capital loss.

Users are responsible for their investment decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The signal provider is not liable for any losses.

Please assess the risks before trading.

