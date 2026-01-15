- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAGUSD
|233
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAGUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-922
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Neex-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.
Key Features
-
Smart risk management and precise entries
-
Short-term scalping & intraday trading
-
Average holding time around 20 minutes
-
No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods
Risk Management
-
Drawdown is kept at a controlled level
-
Lot size adjusted based on account equity
-
Designed for stable and sustainable performance
Recommended Settings
-
Minimum balance: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
-
Default risk settings recommended
-
VPS recommended for best execution
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
