Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Alpha Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 22%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
66.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
322.95 USD (7 874 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-98.87 USD (4 129 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (272.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
272.75 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
10.65%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.55%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.27
Alış işlemleri:
14 (77.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (22.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.27
Beklenen getiri:
12.45 USD
Ortalama kâr:
35.88 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-98.87 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-98.87 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
22.41%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
48.67 USD
Maksimum:
98.87 USD (9.41%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.41% (98.87 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.47% (17.71 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAGUSD 10
XAUUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAGUSD 233
XAUUSD -9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAGUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -922
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +66.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -20 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +272.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -98.87 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Neex-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.

Key Features

  • Smart risk management and precise entries

  • Short-term scalping & intraday trading

  • Average holding time around 20 minutes

  • No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Drawdown is kept at a controlled level

  • Lot size adjusted based on account equity

  • Designed for stable and sustainable performance

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum balance: $300+

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Default risk settings recommended

  • VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.15 15:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 15:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SM Alpha Prime
Ayda 30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
1
0%
18
50%
11%
3.26
12.45
USD
9%
1:500
