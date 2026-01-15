SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SM Alpha Prime
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Alpha Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 22%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
9 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
66.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
322.95 USD (7 874 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-98.87 USD (4 129 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (272.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
272.75 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading-Aktivität:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
18.55%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.27
Long-Positionen:
14 (77.78%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (22.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.45 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
35.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.99 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-98.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-98.87 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
22.41%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
48.67 USD
Maximaler:
98.87 USD (9.41%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.41% (98.87 USD)
Kapital:
1.47% (17.71 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAGUSD 10
XAUUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 233
XAUUSD -9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -922
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +66.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +272.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -98.87 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Neex-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.

Key Features

  • Smart risk management and precise entries

  • Short-term scalping & intraday trading

  • Average holding time around 20 minutes

  • No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Drawdown is kept at a controlled level

  • Lot size adjusted based on account equity

  • Designed for stable and sustainable performance

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum balance: $300+

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Default risk settings recommended

  • VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.15 15:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 15:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
