|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|233
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-922
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Neex-Live 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|14.61 × 642
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.
Key Features
-
Smart risk management and precise entries
-
Short-term scalping & intraday trading
-
Average holding time around 20 minutes
-
No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods
Risk Management
-
Drawdown is kept at a controlled level
-
Lot size adjusted based on account equity
-
Designed for stable and sustainable performance
Recommended Settings
-
Minimum balance: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
-
Default risk settings recommended
-
VPS recommended for best execution
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
