SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.

Key Features

Smart risk management and precise entries

Short-term scalping & intraday trading

Average holding time around 20 minutes

No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods

Risk Management

Drawdown is kept at a controlled level

Lot size adjusted based on account equity

Designed for stable and sustainable performance

Recommended Settings

Minimum balance: $300+

Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

Default risk settings recommended

VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



