Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Alpha Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
9 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (50.00%)
Best trade:
66.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20.05 USD
Gross Profit:
322.95 USD (7 874 pips)
Gross Loss:
-98.87 USD (4 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (272.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
272.75 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
10.65%
Max deposit load:
18.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
14 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
4 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
3.27
Expected Payoff:
12.45 USD
Average Profit:
35.88 USD
Average Loss:
-10.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-98.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.87 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
22.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.67 USD
Maximal:
98.87 USD (9.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.41% (98.87 USD)
By Equity:
1.47% (17.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 10
XAUUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 233
XAUUSD -9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -922
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +272.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neex-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.

Key Features

  • Smart risk management and precise entries

  • Short-term scalping & intraday trading

  • Average holding time around 20 minutes

  • No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Drawdown is kept at a controlled level

  • Lot size adjusted based on account equity

  • Designed for stable and sustainable performance

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum balance: $300+

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Default risk settings recommended

  • VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.15 15:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 15:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
