트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
9 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
9 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
66.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.05 USD
총 수익:
322.95 USD (7 874 pips)
총 손실:
-98.87 USD (4 129 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (272.75 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
272.75 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
10.65%
최대 입금량:
18.55%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
20 분
회복 요인:
2.27
롱(주식매수):
14 (77.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
4 (22.22%)
수익 요인:
3.27
기대수익:
12.45 USD
평균 이익:
35.88 USD
평균 손실:
-10.99 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-98.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-98.87 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
22.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
48.67 USD
최대한의:
98.87 USD (9.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.41% (98.87 USD)
자본금별:
1.47% (17.71 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|8
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAGUSD
|233
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAGUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-922
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.
Key Features
-
Smart risk management and precise entries
-
Short-term scalping & intraday trading
-
Average holding time around 20 minutes
-
No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods
Risk Management
-
Drawdown is kept at a controlled level
-
Lot size adjusted based on account equity
-
Designed for stable and sustainable performance
Recommended Settings
-
Minimum balance: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500
-
Default risk settings recommended
-
VPS recommended for best execution
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
