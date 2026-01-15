시그널섹션
Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan

SM Alpha Prime

Mohamad Ridzmal Bin Ridwan
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 22%
Neex-Live 2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
9 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
9 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
66.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.05 USD
총 수익:
322.95 USD (7 874 pips)
총 손실:
-98.87 USD (4 129 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (272.75 USD)
샤프 비율:
0.39
거래 활동:
10.65%
최대 입금량:
18.55%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
20 분
회복 요인:
2.27
롱(주식매수):
14 (77.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
4 (22.22%)
수익 요인:
3.27
기대수익:
12.45 USD
평균 이익:
35.88 USD
평균 손실:
-10.99 USD
월별 성장률:
22.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
48.67 USD
최대한의:
98.87 USD (9.41%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.41% (98.87 USD)
자본금별:
1.47% (17.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAGUSD 10
XAUUSD 8
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAGUSD 233
XAUUSD -9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAGUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -922
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +66.00 USD
최악의 거래: -20 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +272.75 USD
연속 최대 손실: -98.87 USD

RoboForex-Pro
14.61 × 642
SM is a professionally managed forex signal focused on consistent growth with controlled risk. Trades are executed with discipline, prioritizing capital protection and trade quality over high-frequency speculation.

Key Features

  • Smart risk management and precise entries

  • Short-term scalping & intraday trading

  • Average holding time around 20 minutes

  • No martingale, no grid, no aggressive recovery methods

Risk Management

  • Drawdown is kept at a controlled level

  • Lot size adjusted based on account equity

  • Designed for stable and sustainable performance

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum balance: $300+

  • Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

  • Default risk settings recommended

  • VPS recommended for best execution

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


2026.01.16 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 14:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 13:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.15 15:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 15:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 15:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
