Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 75 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
30.60 THB
En kötü işlem:
0.00 THB
Brüt kâr:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 THB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (30.60 THB)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.60 THB (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.19%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
30.60 THB
Ortalama kâr:
30.60 THB
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 THB
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 THB)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 THB (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 THB
Maksimum:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
Varlığa göre:
0.32% (100.09 THB)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# 978
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +30.60 THB
En kötü işlem: -0 THB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.60 THB
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 THB

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BouncingKitten Dynamic
Ayda 75 USD
0%
0
0
USD
31K
THB
0
0%
1
100%
100%
n/a
30.60
THB
0%
1:500
