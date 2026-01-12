SignalsSections
Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
30.60 THB
Worst trade:
0.00 THB
Gross Profit:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 THB
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (30.60 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.60 THB (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.19%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
30.60 THB
Average Profit:
30.60 THB
Average Loss:
0.00 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 THB (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 THB
Maximal:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
By Equity:
0.25% (76.31 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 978
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.60 THB
Worst trade: -0 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.60 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

