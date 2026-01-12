- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1
盈利交易:
1 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
30.60 THB
最差交易:
0.00 THB
毛利:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 THB
最大连续赢利:
1 (30.60 THB)
最大连续盈利:
30.60 THB (1)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
0.19%
最近交易:
30 几分钟前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
15 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
1 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
30.60 THB
平均利润:
30.60 THB
平均损失:
0.00 THB
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 THB)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 THB (0)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 THB
最大值:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
净值:
0.25% (76.31 THB)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLDm#
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLDm#
|978
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +30.60 THB
最差交易: -0 THB
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +30.60 THB
最大连续亏损: -0.00 THB
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA
BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).
Core Features
Profit Maximisation
- Dynamic Grid (New)
Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
- Trailing Take Profit (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
- Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
- Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.
Risk Management & Capital Protection
- Total Order Limit
Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.
- Equity Drawdown Protection
Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.
- Minimum Margin Level Protection
Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.
- Spread & Slippage Filter
Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.
-
Total Lot Size Limit (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.
Platform & Trading Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
- Minimum Balance:
- Standard Account: $2,000+
- Cent Account: $200+
- Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.
Key Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Function
|Initial Lot
|Starting volume for the first grid order.
|ATR Period
|The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
|Grid Multiplier
|Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
|Min/Max Grid (Pips)
|Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
|Use Trailing
|Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
|Max Equity DD%
|Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
|Min Margin %
|Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.
Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)
- Initial Lot: 0.1
- ATR Period: 2
- Grid Multiplier: 4.5
- Min Grid Pips: 1000
- Max Grid Pips: 2500
- Max Equity DD: 80.0
