Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 отзывов
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
30.60 THB
Худший трейд:
0.00 THB
Общая прибыль:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 THB
Макс. серия выигрышей:
1 (30.60 THB)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
30.60 THB (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.19%
Последний трейд:
45 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
15 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
30.60 THB
Средняя прибыль:
30.60 THB
Средний убыток:
0.00 THB
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 THB)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 THB (0)
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 THB
Максимальная:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
По эквити:
0.25% (76.31 THB)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLDm# 978
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +30.60 THB
Худший трейд: -0 THB
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.60 THB
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 THB

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 10" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
