Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 Bewertungen
0 / 0 USD
Für 75 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
30.60 THB
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 THB
Bruttoprofit:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (30.60 THB)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30.60 THB (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.19%
Letzter Trade:
43 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
15 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
30.60 THB
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
30.60 THB
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 THB)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 THB (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 THB
Maximaler:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
Kapital:
0.25% (76.31 THB)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 978
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.60 THB
Schlechtester Trade: -0 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.60 THB
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 THB

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 10" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

