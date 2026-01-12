SeñalesSecciones
Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
9
Transacciones Rentables:
9 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
93.60 THB
Peor transacción:
0.00 THB
Beneficio Bruto:
319.13 THB (9 445 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 THB
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (319.13 THB)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
319.13 THB (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.26
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.30%
Último trade:
11 minutos
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
9 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
35.46 THB
Beneficio medio:
35.46 THB
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 THB
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 THB)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 THB (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.02%
Trading algorítmico:
77%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 THB
Máxima:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
De fondos:
0.65% (209.67 THB)

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 10" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
