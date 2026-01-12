SinaisSeções
Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 comentários
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 75 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1
Negociações com lucro:
1 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
30.60 THB
Pior negociação:
0.00 THB
Lucro bruto:
30.60 THB (978 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 THB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1 (30.60 THB)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.60 THB (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.19%
Último negócio:
26 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
15 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
1 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
30.60 THB
Lucro médio:
30.60 THB
Perda média:
0.00 THB
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 THB)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 THB (0)
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 THB
Máximo:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.17% (52.22 THB)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLDm# 1
1
1
1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLDm# 978
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +30.60 THB
Pior negociação: -0 THB
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.60 THB
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 THB

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 10" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

