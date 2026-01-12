시그널섹션
Perapot Chanyuenyong

BouncingKitten Dynamic

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 75 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
10 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
93.60 THB
최악의 거래:
0.00 THB
총 수익:
393.62 THB (11 600 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 THB
연속 최대 이익:
10 (393.62 THB)
연속 최대 이익:
393.62 THB (10)
샤프 비율:
1.35
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
0.30%
최근 거래:
25 분 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
10 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
39.36 THB
평균 이익:
39.36 THB
평균 손실:
0.00 THB
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 THB)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 THB (0)
월별 성장률:
1.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
80%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 THB
최대한의:
0.00 THB (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
자본금별:
0.65% (209.67 THB)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 8
JP225Cash# 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLDm# 12
JP225Cash# 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLDm# 11K
JP225Cash# 190
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +93.60 THB
최악의 거래: -0 THB
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +393.62 THB
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 THB

This Signal is provided through BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid EA

BouncingKitten Dynamic Grid is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that redefines grid trading by introducing Dynamic Volatility Adaptation. Unlike traditional fixed-step grids that often fail during sudden market spikes, BouncingKitten "breathes" with the market, automatically adjusting its grid spacing and profit targets based on real-time price volatility (ATR).

Core Features

Profit Maximisation

  • Dynamic Grid (New) 
    Dynamically scales grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the EA to expand the grid during high-volatility spikes to protect capital and tighten spacing during stable periods to maximize profit potential.
  • Trailing Take Profit  (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
  • Dynamic TP Range Control (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Flexible TP settings allow traders to define a minimum and maximum profit window. The EA calculates the ideal exit based on current market energy, ensuring trades close at optimal points.
  • Lot Multiplier (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.


Risk Management & Capital Protection

  • Total Order Limit 
    Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.

  • Equity Drawdown Protection
    Caps overall exposure by automatically closing all positions if the account drawdown exceeds a defined percentage limit (e.g., 25%), helping to preserve account equity.

  • Minimum Margin Level Protection 
    Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold (e.g., 500%), ensuring a sufficient buffer against drawdowns.

  • Spread & Slippage Filter 
    Prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions or low-liquidity periods, reducing trading costs and avoiding poor execution quality.

  • Total Lot Size Limit   (Available on: BouncingKitten with Trailing TP)
    Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.

Platform & Trading Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Cent (Cent recommended for smaller balances)
  • Minimum Balance:
  • Standard Account: $2,000+
    • Cent Account: $200+
  • Trading Instruments: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Function
Initial Lot Starting volume for the first grid order.
ATR Period The number of candles used to calculate current market volatility.
Grid Multiplier Scaling factor for the ATR to determine grid spacing.
Min/Max Grid (Pips) Hard limits to ensure the grid never becomes too narrow or too wide.
Use Trailing Enable/Disable the trailing profit feature.
Max Equity DD% Emergency exit threshold for total account protection.
Min Margin % Safety filter to block new trades during low-margin periods.

Recommended Settings (XAUUSD Cent Account on 1minute chart)

  • Initial Lot: 0.1
  • ATR Period: 2
  • Grid Multiplier: 4.5
  • Min Grid Pips: 1000
  • Max Grid Pips: 2500
  • Max Equity DD: 80.0

리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
