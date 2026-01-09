SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / CuanLuber
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
37
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
23 (62.16%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
14 (37.84%)
En iyi işlem:
10.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.36 USD
Brüt kâr:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (10.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.80 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.80%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
37
Ort. tutma süresi:
36 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.42
Alış işlemleri:
34 (91.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (8.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.72
Beklenen getiri:
-0.82 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-40.14 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.30%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
71.46 USD
Maksimum:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -40.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
CuanLuber
Ayda 50 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
100%
37
62%
100%
0.71
-0.82
USD
1%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.