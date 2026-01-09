시그널섹션
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
37
이익 거래:
23 (62.16%)
손실 거래:
14 (37.84%)
최고의 거래:
10.74 USD
최악의 거래:
-11.36 USD
총 수익:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
총 손실:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (10.84 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
31.80 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
-0.12
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
1.80%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
37
평균 유지 시간:
36 분
회복 요인:
-0.42
롱(주식매수):
34 (91.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
3 (8.11%)
수익 요인:
0.72
기대수익:
-0.82 USD
평균 이익:
3.34 USD
평균 손실:
-7.65 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-40.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-40.14 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
-0.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
71.46 USD
최대한의:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
자본금별:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +10.74 USD
최악의 거래: -11 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +10.84 USD
연속 최대 손실: -40.14 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "WeMasterTrade-Virtual"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
