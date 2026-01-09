СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / CuanLuber
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
37
Прибыльных трейдов:
23 (62.16%)
Убыточных трейдов:
14 (37.84%)
Лучший трейд:
10.74 USD
Худший трейд:
-11.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Общий убыток:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (10.84 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
31.80 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.12
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.80%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
37
Ср. время удержания:
36 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.42
Длинных трейдов:
34 (91.89%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (8.11%)
Профит фактор:
0.72
Мат. ожидание:
-0.82 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.34 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.65 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-40.14 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.30%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
71.46 USD
Максимальная:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
По эквити:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +10.74 USD
Худший трейд: -11 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10.84 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -40.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
CuanLuber
50 USD в месяц
-0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
100%
37
62%
100%
0.71
-0.82
USD
1%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.