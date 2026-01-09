SegnaliSezioni
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
37
Profit Trade:
23 (62.16%)
Loss Trade:
14 (37.84%)
Best Trade:
10.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (10.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.80 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.80%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
36 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.42
Long Trade:
34 (91.89%)
Short Trade:
3 (8.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.72
Profitto previsto:
-0.82 USD
Profitto medio:
3.34 USD
Perdita media:
-7.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.14 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-0.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
71.46 USD
Massimale:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.74 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CuanLuber
50USD al mese
-0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
100%
37
62%
100%
0.71
-0.82
USD
1%
1:100
Copia

