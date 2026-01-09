SignauxSections
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
37
Bénéfice trades:
23 (62.16%)
Perte trades:
14 (37.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.74 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Perte brute:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (10.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
31.80 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.80%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
37
Temps de détention moyen:
36 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.42
Longs trades:
34 (91.89%)
Courts trades:
3 (8.11%)
Facteur de profit:
0.72
Rendement attendu:
-0.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-40.14 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
71.46 USD
Maximal:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10.74 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


Aucun avis
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
