- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD_
|-30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 WeMasterTrade-Virtual 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.
The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.
Trades are opened only when:
-
The main trend is clearly established
-
Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation
-
Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior
Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.
This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.
USD
USD
USD