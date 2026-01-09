SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / CuanLuber
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
37
Transacciones Rentables:
23 (62.16%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
14 (37.84%)
Mejor transacción:
10.74 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.36 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (10.84 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31.80 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.80%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
37
Tiempo medio de espera:
36 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.42
Transacciones Largas:
34 (91.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 (8.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.72
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.82 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.34 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.65 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-40.14 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.30%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
71.46 USD
Máxima:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
De fondos:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +10.74 USD
Peor transacción: -11 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +10.84 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -40.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
CuanLuber
50 USD al mes
-0%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
1
100%
37
62%
100%
0.71
-0.82
USD
1%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.