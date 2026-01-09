SignaleKategorien
Muhammad Iqbal

CuanLuber

Muhammad Iqbal
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -0%
WeMasterTrade-Virtual
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
37
Gewinntrades:
23 (62.16%)
Verlusttrades:
14 (37.84%)
Bester Trade:
10.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.36 USD
Bruttoprofit:
76.82 USD (6 209 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-107.04 USD (10 456 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (10.84 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31.80 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
37
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
36 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.42
Long-Positionen:
34 (91.89%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (8.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.65 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-40.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.14 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.30%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
71.46 USD
Maximaler:
71.46 USD (0.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.71% (71.36 USD)
Kapital:
0.09% (9.10 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_ -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_ -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +10.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.84 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.14 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This signal is based on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, designed to capture strong market movements with high probability setups.

The system continuously analyzes market structure to identify the dominant trend, then waits for valid breakout confirmations before executing trades. This approach helps avoid false signals and focuses only on moments when the market shows clear momentum and direction.

Trades are opened only when:

  • The main trend is clearly established

  • Price breaks key levels with strong confirmation

  • Market conditions support sustained movement, not ranging behavior

Risk management is built into the strategy, aiming for controlled drawdown and consistent growth rather than aggressive overtrading. The signal prioritizes quality setups over quantity, making it suitable for traders who prefer stable and disciplined trading performance.

This signal is ideal for traders who want to follow the market’s momentum, avoid emotional decisions, and rely on a rule-based, systematic trading approach.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 13:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
