Ting Wei Loo

Precision Scalper

Ting Wei Loo
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -0%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (55.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (44.44%)
En iyi işlem:
2.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.21 USD
Brüt kâr:
4.15 USD (25 452 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5.92 USD (58 420 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (4.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.06 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
9.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.47%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.33
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.70
Beklenen getiri:
-0.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-5.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.43 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.35%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.77 USD
Maksimum:
5.43 USD (1.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.08% (5.43 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.32% (1.60 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DE40 4
US30 3
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DE40 3
US30 -5
BTCUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DE40 19K
US30 -54K
BTCUSD 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.06 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 34
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 64
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.56 × 50
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.50 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
21.79 × 18118
TickmillUK-Live
22.43 × 239
This signal is built for fast, precise scalping across currency pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, using a High/Low breakout entry model. Trades trigger only when price breaks key intraday high/low levels, aiming to capture short bursts of momentum with disciplined risk control.

Core logic

  • Entry method: High/Low breakout calculations designed to react to real momentum instead of random noise.

  • Market coverage: Designed to operate across FX pairs, indices, crypto, and metals, adapting to different volatility profiles and session behavior.

Risk & execution protection

  • Strict Stop Loss on every trade — no exceptions.

  • Built-in spread filter to avoid trading during widened spreads (news spikes, rollover, low-liquidity moments).

  • Slippage control algorithms to reduce poor fills and skip entries when execution quality is not acceptable.

Advanced exit & SL management (where the edge is)
This signal’s strength is its advanced exit algorithms and smart stop-loss management, designed to protect capital and lock profits in fast-moving scalping conditions:

  • Dynamic SL adjustments as the trade develops (helps defend against sudden reversals).

  • Breakeven logic when conditions are favorable, reducing exposure after initial movement.

  • Adaptive trailing behavior to follow momentum while minimizing premature stop-outs.

  • Condition-based exits (not “one-size-fits-all”) — the system aims to exit efficiently when momentum fades or the market becomes unfavorable.

What to expect

  • Focused on short-duration trades with strict risk controls.

  • Best performance typically occurs during high-liquidity periods with cleaner spreads and execution (varies by instrument: major FX sessions, peak index hours, active crypto periods, and liquid metals sessions).


İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 13:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 09:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 07:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 07:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
